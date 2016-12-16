East Elgin boys hockey team downs CECI 5-1
Friday, December 16th, 2016
Brady Rysdale of host East Elgin Secondary School turned with the puck during a boys hockey game against Central Elgin Collegiate Institute at East Elgin Community Complex, Thursday, Dec. 15. EESS took the win 5-1.
Photography by : Rob Perry
Lots of East Elgin sports coverage but did you know that after their 2-1 win over Port Stanley on Saturday night the Aylmer Spitfires go into the Christmas break sitting second in the Western Conference at 19-6-1 and lead the 63 team PJHL league with 14 shorthanded goals.They will also play their 4th annual Boxing Day game on December 26th at 7PM in Dorchester against the 28-0 Dolphins, in which the Spits currently lead 3-0.