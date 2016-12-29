Peewee LL2 Flames win Christmas tournament
Thursday, December 29th, 2016
Sam Parish of the Aylmer Peewee Local League 2 Flames celebrated scoring the deciding goal in his team’s 3-1 championship final win over the Mount Brydges Gold Panthers to take the title of the annual Christmas tournament at East Elgin Community Complex on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28. Coach Aaryn Bechard said “hardworking” defenceman Griffin Foster was named the most valuable player for the Flames while Parish had a standout tournament.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
