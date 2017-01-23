Aylmer Peewees ousted from OMHA playdowns

Carter Walcarius of the Aylmer Peewee Rep Flames, right, battled for the puck along the boards with a Port Dover player during game four of their Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) playoff series at East Elgin Community Complex on Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Aylmer lost that game 2-1 to end their OMHA playdown run. Daxton Sapezinskas scored for the Flames.