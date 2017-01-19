Children’s Choice fun

Willow Toews, left, and Audrey Chipchase made their hands into bowls while singing a song during the return of Children’s Choice story time at Aylmer Old Town Hall Library on Thursday morning, Jan. 19. Running every Thursday starting at 10:30 a.m. for the rest of the winter at the Aylmer Library, Children’s Choice provides free learning fun for children ages 2 and up through stories, activities, songs and play. Space is limited so parents are asked to pre-register in advance with the library.