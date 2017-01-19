Eagles end regular season on a win
Thursday, January 19th, 2017
Tyler Macpherson of host East Elgin Secondary School attempted a wraparound goal during a boys hockey game against Glencoe District High School at East Elgin Community Complex on Wednesday, Jan. 18. EESS won the game, its last of the regular season, 5-1 to finish in first in Thames Valley Regional South with a record of six wins and two losses.
Photography by : Rob Perry
