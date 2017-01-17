EESS students “blitz” dance

Matt Saunders leaped into the air as he and fellow Grade 11 and 12 dance students prepared Monday night, Jan. 16, for public recitals this Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 19, starting at 7 p.m., at East Elgin Secondary School. They were rehearsing “Ballroom Blitz,” a fusion of ballet, jazz, ballroom and hip hop styles, choreographed by dance teacher Alicia Davey. Tickets for the recitals, featuring 60 students in 26 pieces, can be purchased at the door. They costs $7 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under, with $2 from each donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association of Elgin County.