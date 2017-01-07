Full draws at annual Timber Mart Bonspiel

Adam Walker, left, kept a close eye on a rock while Derek Leclair hung back during one end of their Jeff Vansevenant skipped game versus a rink skipped by Fred Petersen at the annual Timber Mart Men’s Bonspiel held at Aylmer Curling Club on Saturday, Jan. 7. Two full draws participated in the event that has been held at the Aylmer Curling Club since it was established in 1957. Springfield Timber Mart has sponsored the event for over 40 years.