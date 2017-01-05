Spitfires down Sailors 4-2

Kyle Hopper, left, of Port Stanley Sailors made a lunging shot that bounced off the right kneepad of Aylmer Spitfires goalie Andrew Harriman-Duke during a hardfought Junior C hockey game at East Elgin Community Complex on Wednesday night, Jan. 4. Hopper had scored Port Stanley’s first goal, giving his team the lead during part of the opening period. Aylmer scored two to lead 2-1 by the end of the first, and then went on to win 4-2. Aylmer’s record is now 20 wins, seven losses and one tie for the season, while Port Stanley has 10 wins and 17 losses.