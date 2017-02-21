CE eyes mobile food vendors in Port Stanley

Central Elgin councillors will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. on a proposed rezoning to allow seasonal mobile food vendors to set up in certain sites near Port Stanley’s beaches and harbour.

At a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, Mayor David Marr, recalling such an idea was dismissed “with a resounding no” in the 1990s, said he believed the time had come for such vendors, given certain restrictions to avoid competing with established restaurants.

Councillor Dan McNeil, who represents Port Stanley, agreed.