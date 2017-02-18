Complex hosts Skate Canada WOS competition

Aylmer Skating Club member Isabelle Chipchase-Row competed in a STAR 5 13+ Women flight during the 2017 Skate Canada Western Ontario Section (WOS) STARSkate Championships and Adult Showcase hosted at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday, Feb. 18. Starting on Friday afternoon and wrapping up on Sunday evening, the event was a qualifier for the Skate Ontario Championships being held in Port Colborne March 17-19. Over 450 skaters from several skating clubs throughout southern Ontario competed in the event. Ms. Chipchase-Row was the only skater representing the Aylmer Skating Club but there were also competitors from nearby clubs in Port Stanley, St. Thomas and Tillsonburg.