EESS boys takes first win in three-game series

Trenton Masschaele of host East Elgin Secondary School rounded up the puck during the opener of a Thames Valley Regional Southeast boys hockey three-game quarterfinal series against West Elgin Secondary School at East Elgin Community Complex, Thursday, Feb. 9. West Elgin seemed in charge in the first half of the game, but EESS came back to notch a 7-3 victory. Game 2 will be at the West Lorne Arena Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m., and game 3 if needed back at East Elgin Community Complex Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 2:45 p.m.