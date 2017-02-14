EESS curlers easily take Lord Dorchester

Top photo: East Elgin Secondary School boys curler Branden Blakely threw a rock during a practice at the Aylmer Curling Club on Wednesday, Feb. 8. On an adjacent sheet, another EESS rink defeated Lord Dorchester Secondary School 10-0 to improve their record to six wins and two losses, good for third place in the South East varsity boys division. Bottom photo: EESS girls curlers Anna Harms, left, and Nicole Mellor swept as a rock thrown by skip Catitlyn Evely, standing in behind, made its way into the house. The EESS girls easily beat Dorchester 16-2 that day to remain in first place with an undefeated record of nine wins this season. EESS coach Steve Jones said the South East page playoff will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22 with a location to be determined but he hoped it would be played at the Aylmer Curling Club. He said results from that day will determine opponents and the location for the next playoff game.