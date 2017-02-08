EESS Junior girls best Voaden in three straight

Meghan Wright of visiting East Elgin Secondary School volleyed the ball back over the net during a Junior girls volleyball game at Arthur Voaden Secondary School in St. Thomas Tuesday, Feb. 7. EESS won in three straight games to finish its regular season in second place in Thames Valley Regional South with a record of seven wins and three losses. East Elgin will host a Southeast quarterfinal against fourth-place East team Woodstock Collegiate Institute on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m.