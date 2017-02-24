EESS Senior boys at WOSSAA
Friday, February 24th, 2017
Cooper VanVlaanderen of East Elgin Secondary School took a last-second shot at the Beal Secondary School net just before the half of the opening game of a WOSSAA “AAA” Senior boys basketball championship tournament in London, Thursday, Feb. 23. EESS lost that game 60-37, and then, in a narrower defeated, was bested 64-56 by host Catholic Central High for the bronze medal.
Photography by : Rob Perry
