EESS Senior girls set for playoffs after sweeping AVSS

Autumn Neufeld of East Elgin Secondary School sent the ball back over the net during a Senior girls volleyball game against host Arthur Voaden Secondary School, Tuesday, Feb. 7. EESS won the match in three straight games, finishing the regular season in second place in Thames Valley Regional South with a record of seven wins and three losses. It will host a quarterfinal match against 7-3 TVR East team Woodstock Collegiate Institute on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m.