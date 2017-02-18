Gangsters taking over Periscope Playhouse

“Lefty,” played by Tim Wells , left, gets a hold of “Frankie” (portrayed by Stephanie McDonald) with help from his sidekick “O’Brien,” played by Dale Cull with “Mountie” (portrayed by Bob Smolders) helplessly looking on during a scene in Port Burwell Periscope Playhouse’s latest original play Gangster Movie. The comedy is written and directed by local playwright Gordon Walker. It’s the Dirty Thirties and Frankie is a nightclub singer on top of the world in Al Capone’s Chicago. Her world changes forever when she witnesses a brutal murder in the back room of a sleazy speakeasy. Frankie flees with the murderers in hot pursuit and she ends up slipping out of Chicago trying to get to Port Stanley’s famous Stork Club dance pavilion. Gangster Movie premieres at Periscope Playhouse Cultural Centre on Friday, Feb. 24 with a second show on Saturday, Feb. 25, both at 8 p.m. Gangster Movie continues with 8 p.m. performances on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 with a matinee on Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m. The show ends its run on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 with 8 p.m. curtains. Tickets cost $20 and are available in advance online through periscopeplayhouse.com or by calling (226) 271-3815. Tickets are also available at the door immediately prior to performances.