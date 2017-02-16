Jim Jenkins to be next Malahide deputy-mayor
Thursday, February 16th, 2017
Malahide councillors on Thursday, Feb. 16, voted unanimously to appoint Jim Jenkins to replace the late Mike Wolfe as deputy-mayor of the township.
Mr. Wolfe had run against and defeated incumbent Mr. Jenkins in the last municipal election.
Mr. Jenkins’ appointment is subject to written confirmation he is willing to take the office, as well as verification he is still eligible to serve in Malahide.
