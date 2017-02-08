Junior boys to take on rival CECI in crucial match

Peter Braun of host East Elgin Secondary School shot for the Arthur Voaden Secondary School hoop during a Junior boys basketball game against Arthur Voaden Secondary School on Tuesday, Feb. 7. EESS won 36-16 to improve its record to six wins and one loss. East Elgin is in second place in Thames Valley Regional South, and will take on first-place 7-0 Central Elgin Collegiate Institute at CECI Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 4:30 p.m. in the final game of the regular season, which will determine who ends up on top in South going into playoffs.