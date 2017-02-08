Junior boys to take on rival CECI in crucial match
Wednesday, February 8th, 2017
Peter Braun of host East Elgin Secondary School shot for the Arthur Voaden Secondary School hoop during a Junior boys basketball game against Arthur Voaden Secondary School on Tuesday, Feb. 7. EESS won 36-16 to improve its record to six wins and one loss. East Elgin is in second place in Thames Valley Regional South, and will take on first-place 7-0 Central Elgin Collegiate Institute at CECI Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 4:30 p.m. in the final game of the regular season, which will determine who ends up on top in South going into playoffs.
Photography by : Rob Perry
Leave a Comment
Fields marked with * are required for submission.