Malahide backs Complex library

Malahide councillors on Thursday, Feb. 16, voted 5-1 to support in principle a proposal by their Aylmer counterparts to move the town library into the community hall at East Elgin Community Complex.

Councillor Mark Widner pointed out the township had been the first to recommend to Aylmer the use of the Complex, jointly owned by the two municipalities, in 2014.

Cr. Chester Glinski opposed the proposal, saying he was concerned the community hall might not be large enough to accommodation an expanded library.