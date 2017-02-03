Malahide buys site for new fire station

Malahide councillors, after a secret session Thursday, Feb. 2, authorized purchasing a three-acre parcel of land on Imperial Road south of John Wise Line to be the home of a new combined fire station.

The township will pay Ann DeRyk $20,000 an acre for the land.

The new station will merge the volunteer forces from Malahide’s current, and ageing, fire halls in Summers Corners and south of Mount Salem.