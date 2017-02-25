Novice Rep team wins game 1 of OMHA semifinal series

Shane Neusteter celebrated after scoring a goal for his Aylmer Minor Hockey Association Novice Rep team during the opening game of a best-of-five Ontario Minor Hockey Association semifinal series against Delhi at East Elgin Community Complex, Friday night, Feb. 24. Aylmer edged Delhi 4-3 for the win. Game 2 is in Delhi on Saturday, Feb. 24, and the action returns to the EECC Monday night, Feb. 27.