OPP helicopter hit by laser

The Ontario Provincial Police are looking for help from the public to catch someone who was using a laser that hit one of their helicopters when flying over Elgin County.

Sergeant Peter Leon said one of the OPP’s two helicopters was participating in a training exercise with OPP specialty teams south of Tillsonburg over the northern part of Bayham on Monday, Feb. 13 at 9:30 p.m. when it was struck with a laser while in flight.

“The flight crew responded appropriately to avoid the laser strike preventing any permanent injury to the crew or impact to flight operations,” Sgt. Leon said.