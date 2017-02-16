OPP helicopter hit by laser
Thursday, February 16th, 2017
The Ontario Provincial Police are looking for help from the public to catch someone who was using a laser that hit one of their helicopters when flying over Elgin County.
Sergeant Peter Leon said one of the OPP’s two helicopters was participating in a training exercise with OPP specialty teams south of Tillsonburg over the northern part of Bayham on Monday, Feb. 13 at 9:30 p.m. when it was struck with a laser while in flight.
“The flight crew responded appropriately to avoid the laser strike preventing any permanent injury to the crew or impact to flight operations,” Sgt. Leon said.
