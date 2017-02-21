Rounding the curve

Cali Baker, 8, of St. Thomas rode the inclined paved paths of Balmoral Park in Aylmer on her Plasmacar while visiting her Grandma Sheryl Martin on Family Day afternoon, Monday, Feb. 20. This photo was taken shortly after 4 p.m. that day. The long holiday weekend experienced warmer than usual temperatures for February with record-breaking highs of 15 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 degrees on Sunday, Feb. 19 and a cooler but still mild 8 degrees on Family Day. The unseasonably warm weather was expected to continue throughout the rest of the week with the forecast calling for 12 degrees on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 17 degrees on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 12 degrees on Thursday, Feb. 23 and 11 degrees on Friday, Feb. 24 before returning to more mid-winter-like highs of 4 degrees on Saturday, Feb. 25 and -2 degrees on Sunday, Feb. 26.