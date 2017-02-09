Spitfires shoot down Sailors 5-2

Ryan Humphrey of Port Stanley Sailors rushed the puck down the ice at East Elgin Community Complex during the opening game of a Junior C playoff series against Aylmer Spitfires on Wednesday night, Feb. 8. Aylmer won the game 5-2. The two teams will meet again three times this weekend, Friday at 8:30 p.m. in Port Stanley, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at East Elgin Community Complex and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in Port Stanley.