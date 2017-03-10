AMHA Novice Rep take Game 1 of OMHA final series

Mathew Worrall of host Aylmer Minor Hockey Association’s Novice Rep team rushed the puck down the ice during Game 1 of an Ontario Minor Hockey Association championship series against Lucan at East Elgin Community Complex Thursday night, March 9. Aylmer won 5-1 with a hat-trick for Chace Stokley and two goals from Cole Shoup. Game 2 is in Lucan Sunday, March 19, at 6 p.m., then the action returns to EECC Monday, March 20, again at 6 p.m.