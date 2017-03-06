Atom Rep Flames off to league semi-finals

Aylmer Atom Rep Flames defenceman Taryn Sullivan brought the puck from behind the net towards the blue line during her team’s last game of the Southern Counties Minor Hockey League round-robin playoffs versus the Norwich Knighthawks at East Elgin Community Complex on Friday evening, March 3. Aylmer won the game 6-2 to finish the round robin with 14 points which secures the Flames a spot in the semi-finals. As of Monday, March 6, Aylmer coach Paul Stokley still didn’t know who his team would be facing in the semi-finals or a date and time for the first game of the series.