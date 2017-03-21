Aylmer Novice Flames OMHA champs

Aylmer Novice Rep Flames player Landon Currie celebrated after scoring a goal during his team’s 8-4 convincing win over the Lucan Irish on Monday evening, March 20 at East Elgin Community Complex. The win clinched the Ontario Minor Hockey Association Novice C championship for the Flames who swept Lucan three games to none to win the six point series. Aylmer won game one of the OMHA final series 5-1 at home on March 9 and crushed the Irish 10-2 in Lucan on March 19. The Flames started the all-Ontario championship playdowns by sweeping Hagersville three games to none in the quarter-finals and then swept Delhi in the semi-finals three games to none.