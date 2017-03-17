Bumbling Bert charms Straffordville children
Friday, March 17th, 2017
Bumbling Bert brought his wacky sense of humour to the Straffordville Library during his magic show performance in front of several children on Friday afternoon, March 17 to cap a busy, week-long series of March Break activities there. All of the activities, which included yoga and stories, building Lego sets and a movie, had a “discover” theme.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
