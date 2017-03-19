Celebrating St. Patty’s at Cy’s

Ella Pede, 5, left, and her brother Oliver, 4, were dressed appropriately to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day during the annual party at Cy’s Bowling Lanes and Lounge in Aylmer a day late on Saturday, March 18. The St. Patty’s Day party at Cy’s started on Thursday night, March 16 with a performance by local Celtic musician Johnny Wilson who came back for a second performance there on Saturday afternoon before a traditional Irish supper of corned beef, cabbage and potatoes was served. On actual St. Patrick’s Day on Friday night, Cy’s hosted more live music and served Irish stew.