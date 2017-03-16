Dollarama coming to Aylmer

Although not finalized, Aylmer councillors during their Monday evening, March 20 meeting are expected to give initial approval for a Dollarama discount retail store store to be built at 325 John Street North, the former location of the Dempsey Chrysler car dealership.

York Developments of London has applied for site plan approval to construct an 8,905 square foot commercial building on the vacant lot.

Town staff have recommended that councillors pass first and second readings of a bylaw approving a development agreement for the new store.

Information on the York Developments website states that the tenant for 325 John Street South is Dollarama which is “coming soon.”