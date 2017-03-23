Q and U together forever
Junior Kindergarten pupil Taya Lopez, left, played the bride “Q” while Kindergarten pupil Kolbie McCurdy was the groom “U” in Aylmer Assumption Catholic Elementary School’s “Q and U Wedding” ceremony on Thursday, March 23. The fun ceremony with a dance and cupcake reception to follow is held each year to help teach phonics to the Kindergarten classes and to remind them that “Q and U are always together” to help make words like “quack, quiet and quintessential.” Pupils in the rest of the primary grades (Kindergarten to Grade 3) attended the Q and U Wedding along with their teachers, other school staff and family members.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
