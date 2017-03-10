Skating shown off at EECC
Friday, March 10th, 2017
Sabryn Johnson, a Senior Silver competitor, danced to “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” during the annual Carnival put on by Aylmer Skating Club at the end of its season at East Elgin Community Complex, Wednesday night, March 8. All 63 club members participated, along with 32 synchronized skaters from the Port Stanley Waves teams.
Photography by : Rob Perry
