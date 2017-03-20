Spitfires fall in game seven

Aylmer Jr. C Spitfires forward Jamie Brzozowski, right, battles for the puck with Dorchester Dolphins player Brett Van Dusen during game seven of their Yeck Division championship final series at the Flight Exec Centre in Dorchester on Sunday night, March 19. The Dolphins won 5-0 to take the series four games to three and end Aylmer’s playoff run. Dorchester now advances to the Provincial Junior Hockey League West Conference Championship series versus the Essex 73’s which begins on Tuesday, March 21 in Essex.