Spitfires rally to win Game 3

Aylmer Spitfires Junior C hockey team staged a dramatic comeback in Game 3 of its Yeck Division championship series at Dorchester Dolphins Sunday night, March 12, to win 4-3.

The Spitfires now lead the best-of-seven series two games to one, with Game 4 in Aylmer Wednesday night, March 15, at 8:15 p.m. at East Elgin Community Complex.

Dorchester appeared in control in the first two periods of the game, scoring three unanswered goals.

But in the third, Luke Vanderspank started an Aylmer scoring drive, followed by teammates Luke Bettencourt and then Dawson Winchester, who tied the game at three each.

Winchester scored again in sudden-death overtime to seal the win for his team.