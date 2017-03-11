Spitfires win Game 1, but Game 2…

Jesse Tottle of host Aylmer Spitfires Junior C hockey club charged down the ice, accompanied by teammates, during Game 2 of a best-of-seven Yeck Division championship series against Dorchester at East Elgin Community Complex, Saturday night, March 11. Aylmer won Game 1 in Dorchester 5-3 the previous night, on the strength of two goals each from Ryan Vandenbroek and Cody Underhill and a single from Luke Bettencourt. But the Spitfires struggled with penalties in the second period of Game 2, falling behind 0-2 by the end. In the third, Dorchester, added another goal. With the series tied at one each, Game 3 will return to Dorchester Sunday night, March 12, at 7:30 p.m.