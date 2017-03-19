Straffordville gun show attracts hundreds

Dave Rush of Glanworth checked out some rifles and shotguns at one of the booths set up by vendors at the first Gun Show held at Straffordville Community Centre on Sunday, March 19. Advertised as a “buy, sell and trade” show, the event was hosted by the Straffordville Hall Foundation and sponsored by the Otter Valley Rod and Run Club. Hundreds of hunters, target shooters and firearms collectors attended the show which raised money for the Hall Foundation.