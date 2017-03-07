Summers Corners wins TVDSB title

Summers Corners Public School Intermediate girls basketball player Jessica Weninger saved the ball from going out of bounds while a St. Thomas Mitchel Hepburn PS opponent moved to block her next move during the Thames Valley District School Board AAA championship final game at Saunders Secondary School in London on Saturday, March 4. Summers Corners PS won 33-13 to claim the gold medal, the first overall TVDSB title the school’s Grade 7-8 girls team has ever won.