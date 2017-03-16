SUV crashes into Mennomex

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into the front of Mennomex General Store just east of Aylmer at about 7 a.m. on Sunday, March 12. The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police issued a media release about the crash shortly after noon on Wednesday, March 15. “The store owner indicated that someone had hit the store in a motor vehicle then drove off,” Elgin OPP Constable Adam Crewdson said. “The vehicle would have been travelling westbound on Talbot Line when it veered off the roadway and came into contact with the store. Police are on the lookout for a silver or grey Ford Escape in the year model of 2008-2010 with moderate front end damage.”