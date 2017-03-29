Teen injured after falling at Innovation Centre

A 16-year-old boy was injured after falling about 10 feet after he climbed to the roof of Elgin Innovation Centre on John Street North in Aylmer on Monday evening, March 27.

Aylmer Police Chief Andre Reymer said officers were called to an unnamed “manufacturing business” at the Innovation Centre, the former Imperial Tobacco plant, at about 7:30 p.m. that evening.

Police, Aylmer volunteer firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

The teen was taken to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital by ambulance for treatment of a minor leg injury, Chief Reymer confirmed.

“The youth was on the roof and fell after climbing a pipe on a wall that broke free and he fell an estimated 10 feet,” Chief Reymer said. “The remote location required the fire rescue truck.”

Chief Reymer explained that the youth was climbing up the pipe from one roof level to another when he fell.

He said the investigation determined the injured teen was the son of the business owner and the Ontario Ministry of Labour was contacted.

Ministry representatives attended the business the following day.