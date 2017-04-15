Broomball debuts at the Complex
Saturday, April 15th, 2017
Twenty children aged 6 to 12 participated in the “Broomball…On Ice!” activity at East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer on Saturday morning, April 15. For $5, the children learned the basic skills, rules and strategy of the hockey-like game of broomball during the two and a half hour session that day. The event was co-hosted by Broomball Canada and the Complex.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
