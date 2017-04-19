DO NOT PUBLISH INTO NEWS – EESS RELAY FOR LIFE TEST ARTICLE

TO BE LEFT UNCATEGORIZED

Community support sought for resurrected Relay for Life

Student organizers in Aylmer hope to raise $20,000 during a “Relay for Life” fundraiser for Canadian Cancer Society at East Elgin Secondary School on Friday, May 26, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

They’re seeking pledges from fellow students, the general public and through online donation pages.

Megan Mattingley is staff advisor for the event, which is being organized by 10 students from her event leadership class and is considered part of their curriculum.