Finishing strong

Mya Frampton, front, was leading Madyson Bakker in a 300 metre race at East Elgin Community Complex during a mini-meet of the Youth Learn to Speed Skate program on Wednesday, April 5. The mini-meet and awards wrapped up the 12 week season. Program organizer Penny Hilliker said this year marked the 11th season of the youth speed skating program at the Aylmer arena. This year, 16 skaters ranging in age from four to 12 participated in Speed Skate Canada’s On the Edge program to improve their skating skills using speed skating technique. Over the season, skaters had the chance to try out speed skates loaned from the London Speed Skating Club.