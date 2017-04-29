Having fun at Hockey for a Chance

John Richards, 6, left, was partnered with Carley Jackson for a game of table tennis in East Elgin Community Complex’s Imperial Hall during the first annual Hockey for a Chance event on Saturday morning, April 29. Ms. Jackson checked out what was happening in the hall during a break between hockey games. John’s dad Dave Richards, another hockey player in the tournament (not pictured), was playing basketball with his other son Cayden, 3, elsewhere in the hall. The 12 hour hockey tournament started at 8 a.m. on the ice with the games and crafts starting at 9 a.m. In addition to the tournament, the event included children’s (and young at heart) activities in Imperial Hall such as basketball, table tennis, a colouring table, button making and a ring toss contest. There was also a silent auction with several donated items from local businesses. Hockey for a Chance raised money for Jumpstart in Elgin-St. Thomas. Jumpstart is a national charity that helps families pay for children to play in organized sports in their local community. Event organizer and Complex customer service representative Lindsey Rounds said Hockey for a Chance will be an annual event with next year’s date of Saturday, April 28 already selected.