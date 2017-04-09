Propane training for CE firefighters

Central Elgin volunteer firefighters advanced slowly but steadily on a fire in a replica of a large-scale propane tank, similar to what might be used for home heating, at St. Thomas Airport on Sunday, April 9. Forty-two of them participated in a weekend of training on how best to handle liquid petroleum gas fires and explosions. Saturday was spent in classrooms and Sunday on practical exercises. Fire Chief Chris McDonough noted Dowler Karn donated much of the equipment used Sunday, as well as all the propane.