Reading celebrated at Straffordville PS

Volunteer and retired librarian Nancy Robinson read Sometimes I Feel Like A Fox by Danielle Daniel to a Kindergarten class during the annual Forest of Reading program at Straffordville Public School on Wednesday, April 5. Ms. Robinson and others from the community read 10 books written by Canadian authors that are nominated for the Blue Spruce Award for children’s books. After listening to all the books being read, the Straffordville PS pupils from grades Kindergarten to 6 then voted for their favourite one.