Unplug and Play at Summers Corners PS

Bryanna Lovell, 7, bumped a ball back to her father James Lovell (not pictured) during a casual volleyball session at Summers Corners Public School on the late afternoon of Monday, April 24. About 35 residents took advantage of the free activity that was offered as part of the annual Unplug and Play Week in East Elgin. Other free activities being offered include: on Wednesday, April 26, Zumba Fitness at Davenport Public School in Aylmer from 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Throw, Kick, Go-Ga basketball free throw and soccer penalty kick contests along with Ga-Ga Ball at East Elgin Secondary School in Aylmer from 5-7:30 p.m.; bowling at Cy’s Lanes and Lounge in Aylmer from 5-8 p.m.; on Thursday, April 27, Dodgeball Mania at Immanuel Christian School in Aylmer, Grades 1-3 from 6-7 p.m. and Grades 4-8 from 7-8 p.m.; basketball and volleyball at Straffordville Public School from 6-7 p.m.; horseshoes behind East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer from 6:30 p.m. to dusk; on Friday, April 28: public skating at the Complex from 5-6 p.m.; on Saturday, April 29: Hockey for a Chance event at the Complex with several recreation activities during an all-day hockey tournament raising money for Jumpstart. Those attending Hockey for a Chance are encouraged to bring some change to try some contests. The free events across East Elgin encourage youngsters and adults to turn off electronic devices in favour of more active forms of recreation.