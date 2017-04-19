 

Young and young at heart workout together

Wednesday, April 19th, 2017

lkidsandseniorsOn Wednesday morning, April 19, Aylmer McGregor Public School Grade 4 teacher Jay Dubois’s class participated in an “inter-generational” cardio workout with seniors who usually have their exercise class at Heritage Place retirement home. Both the youngsters, and the young at heart, shared smiles and getting just a little bit fitter.

Photography by : Leighia Chapman-Klaassen

