Young and young at heart workout together
Wednesday, April 19th, 2017
On Wednesday morning, April 19, Aylmer McGregor Public School Grade 4 teacher Jay Dubois’s class participated in an “inter-generational” cardio workout with seniors who usually have their exercise class at Heritage Place retirement home. Both the youngsters, and the young at heart, shared smiles and getting just a little bit fitter.
Photography by : Leighia Chapman-Klaassen
