Aylmer celebrates Canada’s 150th

A giant inflatable beaver was just one of many attractions during a parade that made its way through downtown Aylmer on Saturday morning, May 13 as part of the town’s Canada 150 Celebrations that day. Hundreds of local residents and visitors lined the parade route from the fairgrounds where it started, along Talbot Street and to the procession’s final destination behind the Elgin Innovation Centre on Elm Street. Many parade participants then made their way into Optimist Park for the Tulip Festival that featured free Ferris wheel and carousel rides, activities for children and their families, live music, a barbecue and much more.