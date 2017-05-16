Boys baseball back at EESS

Cameron Wiebe of East Elgin Secondary School blasted out a hit during a boys baseball game against Central Elgin Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas on Thursday, May 11. This was the first time in many years East Elgin has fielded a boys team in the sport. Due to a wet spring, the season turned out to be four games played over two days, May 10 and 11. The EESS squad had 18 players, many of them in Grade 9 or 10.