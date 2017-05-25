Learning about electricity at McGregor PS

Danny Pece of Erie Thames Powerlines led children in a clapping and waving arms exercise set to music to establish a fun mood before his presentation on electricity safety and conservation at McGregor Public School in Aylmer on Thursday, May 25. He told a series of stories with demonstrations of electrical accidents that happened to pupils just like the McGregor children to teach them how to stay safe and use electricity wisely. Mr. Pece told the children to share what they learned with their families and friends, information that could help save a life.